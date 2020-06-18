UFC Official Statement on Matt Frevola

Due to an abundance of caution related to a positive COVID-19 test result from one of his cornermen, Matt Frevola has been removed from his bout against Frank Camacho set to take place this weekend.
Replacing Frevola will be UFC newcomer Justin Jaynes, who is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, with all of those wins coming via first-round finish.
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov takes place Saturday, June 20, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.