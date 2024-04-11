UFC By The Numbers Since UFC 1

UFC 300
It’s hard to describe and write out the number of milestones and records the UFC has been able to accomplish since the first event on November 11, 1993. From that event, the sky has been the limit as we’ve touched down in new countries, crowned new champions and created memories that will live on forever.
As we prepare for the historic UFC 300 card, let’s take a look back at some of the incredible numbers that brought us to this event.
UFC 1 to UFC 100 (events # 1-133)
275,031 miles traveled
1,030,939 total attendance
133 events
UFC 101 to UFC 200 (events # 134-363)
862,848 miles traveled
2,654,137 total attendance
230 events
UFC 201 to UFC 300 (events # 364-686)
922,800 miles traveled
2,789,144 total attendance (APEX shows not included)
323 events
Total Miles the Octagon has traveled since UFC 1 (estimated): Over 2 million
- Longest distance between back-to-back events: Brasilia, Brazil to Saitama, Japan in September 2014 (10,968 miles)
Total Attendance (estimated): Nearly 6.5 million
- Event with the largest attendance: UFC 193 (56,214)
Total arenas visited: 210
Champions (undisputed + interim): 108
History Of UFC In 3 Minutes | UFC 300
Champions by weight class:
- Heavyweight: 22
- Light Heavyweight: 17
- Middleweight: 14
- Welterweight: 13
- Lightweight: 15
- Featherweight: 6
- Bantamweight: 8
- Flyweight: 5
- Women's Featherweight: 3
- Women's Bantamweight: 6
- Women's Flyweight: 3
- Women's Strawweight: 5
Champions per Country:
- USA: 61
- Brazil: 19
- England: 3
- Mexico: 3
- Russia: 3
- Australia: 2
- Canada: 2
- Netherlands: 2
- Nigeria: 2
- Poland: 2
- Cameroon: 1
- China: 1
- Czechia: 1
- France: 1
- Georgia: 1
- Spain: 1
- Kyrgyzstan: 1
- Ireland: 1
- South Africa: 1
Countries visited: 29
Total Events: 686
Total Fights: 7,615
Total Knockouts: 2,507
Total Submissions: 1, 507
Total Decisions: 3,492
Total Amount of Fight Time: 55 days, 13 hours, 30 minutes, 56 seconds
It’s safe to say the UFC has been able to achieve some incredible things since the first event back in 1993, and there’s no plan to stop now.
Special thanks to McKenzie Pavacich and Michael Carroll for assisting with data collection.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
