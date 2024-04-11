 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 200 event on July 9, 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

UFC By The Numbers Since UFC 1

Let’s Celebrate UFC 300 By Taking A Look Back At The Numbers From Events That Got Us To This Moment
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on X @MaddynThomas • Apr. 11, 2024

It’s hard to describe and write out the number of milestones and records the UFC has been able to accomplish since the first event on November 11, 1993. From that event, the sky has been the limit as we’ve touched down in new countries, crowned new champions and created memories that will live on forever.

As we prepare for the historic UFC 300 card, let’s take a look back at some of the incredible numbers that brought us to this event.

UFC 1 to UFC 100 (events # 1-133)

  • 275,031 miles traveled

  • 1,030,939 total attendance

  • 133 events

Jim Miller (orange/black shorts) def. Mac Danzig (blue/white shorts) - Unanimous Decision during UFC 100 at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 11, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Jim Miller (orange/black shorts) def. Mac Danzig (blue/white shorts) - Unanimous Decision during UFC 100 at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 11, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 101 to UFC 200 (events # 134-363)

  • 862,848 miles traveled

  • 2,654,137 total attendance

  • 230 events

UFC 201 to UFC 300 (events # 364-686)

  • 922,800 miles traveled

  • 2,789,144 total attendance (APEX shows not included)

  • 323 events

Opponents Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor of Ireland face off prior to their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor of Ireland face off prior to their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Total Miles the Octagon has traveled since UFC 1 (estimated): Over 2 million  

  • Longest distance between back-to-back events: Brasilia, Brazil to Saitama, Japan in September 2014 (10,968 miles)

Total Attendance (estimated): Nearly 6.5 million

  • Event with the largest attendance: UFC 193 (56,214)

Total arenas visited: 210

Champions (undisputed + interim): 108

History Of UFC In 3 Minutes | UFC 300
fight pass logo

History Of UFC In 3 Minutes | UFC 300
/

Champions by weight class:

  • Heavyweight: 22
  • Light Heavyweight: 17
  • Middleweight: 14
  • Welterweight: 13
  • Lightweight: 15
  • Featherweight: 6
  • Bantamweight: 8
  • Flyweight: 5
  • Women's Featherweight: 3
  • Women's Bantamweight: 6
  • Women's Flyweight: 3
  • Women's Strawweight: 5
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Al Iaquinta in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 223 event inside Barclays Center on April 7, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia celebrates after his unanimous-decision victory over Al Iaquinta in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 223 event inside Barclays Center on April 7, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)

Champions per Country:

  • USA: 61
  • Brazil: 19
  • England: 3
  • Mexico: 3
  • Russia: 3
  • Australia: 2
  • Canada: 2
  • Netherlands: 2
  • Nigeria: 2
  • Poland: 2
  • Cameroon: 1
  • China: 1
  • Czechia: 1
  • France: 1
  • Georgia: 1
  • Spain: 1
  • Kyrgyzstan: 1
  • Ireland: 1
  • South Africa: 1

Countries visited: 29

Ilia Topuria of Germany celebrates after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Ilia Topuria of Germany celebrates after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unge

Total Events: 686

Total Fights: 7,615

Total Knockouts: 2,507

Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 229 weigh-in inside T-Mobile Arena on October 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 229 weigh-in inside T-Mobile Arena on October 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Total Submissions: 1, 507

Total Decisions: 3,492

Total Amount of Fight Time: 55 days, 13 hours, 30 minutes, 56 seconds

It’s safe to say the UFC has been able to achieve some incredible things since the first event back in 1993, and there’s no plan to stop now.

Special thanks to McKenzie Pavacich and Michael Carroll for assisting with data collection.  

Don't miss a moment of UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 300
Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, Zhang Weili, Aljamain Sterling, Jamahal Hill, Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, Charles Oliveira, Cody Garbrandt, Max Holloway, Jiri Prochazka
