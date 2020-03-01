UFC Norfolk: The Scorecard

With just two UFC fights, I would say Sean Brady is already creeping up on the top 15 in the talent rich welterweight division. Why? Just look at who he’s beaten? First it was longtime Octagon standout Court McGee, then it was fellow prospect Ismail Naurdiev last weekend. You know, the guy who entered the bout with a 19-3 record and two UFC wins already. That’s a big deal, and with the Philly product refusing to take a step backward in terms of opposition, he may be in that top 15 sooner rather than later.

