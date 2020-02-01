UFC Norfolk Results

Deiveson Figueiredo def Joseph Benavidez by TKO at 1:54 in Round 2

A wild couple days ended with a definitive result in the Octagon on Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, but more cloudy skies for the 125-pound weight class, as Deiveson Figueiredo’s second-round stoppage of Joseph Benavidez earned the Brazilian a signature win but left the UFC flyweight title vacant due to Figueiredo’s inability to make weight on Friday.

It was a crushing blow for the popular Benavidez, who would have been eligible to take the title vacated by Henry Cejudo had he won.

“I feel like this isn’t real right now,” said Benavidez, who lost two previous shots at the flyweight title against Demetrious Johnson.

The scrambles started early, with Figueiredo nearly catching Benavidez in an armbar before the Las Cruces product got free and rose back to his feet. Once standing again, Benavidez mixed up his strikes well as the two took turns pressing the action. A couple takedown attempts by Benavidez were defended well by the Brazilian, but a couple right hands got through with a little over a minute left, and another pair also hit their mark by the end of the frame.

Figueiredo landed some hard shots of his own in the first minute of round two, only to have Benavidez fire right back, intent on ending the fight with his fists. It was Figueiredo who got the victory with his hands, though. An accidental clash of heads bloodied Benavidez, and then a flush right to the jaw sent him down to the canvas. Moments later, the fight was over, with referee Dan Miragliotta stepping in at 1:54 of the second frame.

With the win, Figueiredo, who weighed in at 127.5 pounds, moves to 18-1. Benavidez falls to 28-6.