UFC Norfolk Fighters On The Rise

This weekend, the UFC makes its second trip to the campus of Old Dominion University and the Chartway Arena for a card headlined by a clash between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo that will crown a new UFC flyweight champion.

The last time the Octagon touched down in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area, it was Tatiana Suarez who was front and center in this space, as the Ultimate Fighter winner was making her first appearance since claiming victory on Season 23 and an injury-induced absence. Though she went the distance in beating Viviane Pereira that evening, it was clear then that Suarez had championship potential and that within a couple years, she would be one of the dominant forces in the strawweight division.

Fast forward 27 months and Suarez has banked three more victories to establish herself as a top contender in the 115-pound weight class, and the UFC’s return to Norfolk brings another fight card featuring a handful of emerging talents, including one who could very well follow the trail Suarez blazed from Norfolk to contention in the next couple years.

Here’s a closer look at three fighters to keep an eye on this weekend.

This is the UFC Norfolk edition of On the Rise.