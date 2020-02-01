UFC Norfolk Fight By Fight Preview

Joseph Benavidez vs Deiveson Figueiredo

The third UFC flyweight champion in history will be crowned in Saturday night’s main event as Joseph Benavidez, one of the four men who took part in the tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder, steps in against once-beaten Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo.

Benavidez has been a fixture near the top of the division since its inception, yet hasn’t fought for the title in more than six years. After losing to Demetrious Johnson twice in the span of 15 months, the 35-year-old standout has spent the last six years in championship purgatory, posting a 9-1 record that includes a victory over former champ Henry Cejudo, waiting for the day his number would be called again.

Figueiredo lands this opportunity after rebounding from the lone loss of his career at the start of last year with a pair of impressive victories over Alexandre Pantoja and Tim Elliott. The 32-year-old has gone 6-1 in seven UFC starts and is 17-1 overall heading into this weekend’s title fight, where he hopes his aggressive, heavy-handed style will make him the first Brazilian to wear the flyweight strap.