UFC Norfolk: Bonus Coverage

Kyler Phillips made the most of his first foray into the Octagon, putting together an entertaining, well-rounded performance against Gabriel Silva, who, to his credit, did his best to match Phillips in pace.

Phillips, a former competitor on The Ultimate Fighter and the Contender Series, won every round on all three judges’ scorecards to announce himself as another talented addition to the bantamweight division.

Though Silva pressured Phillips throughout the first round, Phillips fought well off the back foot and displayed a smooth striking game. Silva got the fight to the ground in the second frame and even attempted a leg lock, but Phillips showed he had plenty of skill on the ground, sweeping Silva a few times and connecting with hammerfists. While Silva was a gamer for all 15 minutes, Phillips showed why “The Matrix” is a fitting nickname and future opponents might find themselves hard-pressed in finding a glaring weakness.