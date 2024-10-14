UFC Newcomer Kai Asakura To Challenge Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja At UFC 310

Asakura, a two-time RIZIN bantamweight champion, enters the UFC with an impressive 21-4 professional record, including 16 finishes—13 by knockout and three by submission. He also holds a victory over No. 9 ranked UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape and former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi.

In his most recent fight, Tokyo’s Asakura reclaimed his RIZIN bantamweight title by finishing Juan Archuleta in the second round at RIZIN 45 this past December. On June 8, the 30-year-old announced his decision to vacate his title and sign with the UFC.

Asakura will face Pantoja, who captured the UFC flyweight title by defeating Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 last summer. Pantoja has since defended his championship twice, earning unanimous decision victories over Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. The 125-pound champion is currently on a six-fight win streak, which includes submission victories over both Brandon Royval and Alex Perez. Pantoja also ranks third in flyweight history for the most wins, with 12, trailing only Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez, who each have 13.

Also announced for UFC 310 on December 7: