UFC Newark: The Scorecard

Take away Colby Covington’s polarizing pre and post-fight antics, and even the harshest critic will have to admit that he delivered a master class in his UFC Newark main event against Robbie Lawler. Showcasing a swarming volume striking attack to go along with his suffocating ground game, Covington dominated the former champion for five rounds that not many saw coming. Covington’s victory – and the way he won – heightened anticipation for a championship showdown with Kamaru Usman, and while there will be plenty of trash talk in the time before the fight is made and up until the Octagon door shuts, this really is a fight that doesn’t need to be sold. The matchup sells itself.