UFC Newark: Bonus Coverage

Earlier this week Dana White said if Colby Covington defeats Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark, a welterweight title shot is his. Covington answered the challenge emphatically.

Covington implemented a perfect game plan - wrestling and wearing down Lawler in Round 1, then out-striking him for the remainder of the bout. Lawler is one of the most respected fighters in UFC history, who has fought – and won – several five-round wars. His bout with Covington may have went five rounds but it was anything but a war. Namely because Covington wouldn’t allow it. He pressed forward and overwhelmed Lawler for nearly the whole fight.

“It wasn’t even competitive,” Covington said. “I’m on another level and I’m the greatest welterweight of all time. There’s not a man alive that can keep up with this pace.”

And now his case for a title shot is as undeniable as ever.