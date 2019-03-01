UFC Nashville: Talking Points

Pettis Is The Real Deal At Welterweight

Increased energy levels and added mental clarity aren't the only reasons Pettis is a legit contender at 170lbs. Pettis fights only top-tier fighters and Thompson is exactly that. Pettis stuck to his game plan, attacking the legs of "Wonderboy" with vicious leg kicks the entire fight.

Those kicks led to the opening that Pettis used to finish "Wonderboy". Pre-fight Pettis said that he believes he is stronger at this weight class and can use his weapons at their full potential when he needs to. Like he did with less than ten seconds to go in the second round of the fight. He surged forward, using the force generated off the cage to catch Thompson off guard with a devastating blow.

That punch perfectly displayed that reinvigorated strength that Pettis is talking about. Thompson was instantly unconscious and just like that, Pettis announced that he's going to be a problem at welterweight.