UFC Nashville: Fight by Fight

STEPHEN THOMPSON VS. ANTHONY PETTIS

Two of the best strikers in the UFC will face off in the main event from Nashville as Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson takes on former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Throughout his career, Thompson has proven time and time again that his karate-based style can give the best fighters in the world absolute nightmares. With knockout power in every limb, combined with surgical precision, Thompson is one of the toughest matchups in the sport when he’s on the feet. The same could be said for Pettis, who is not only a world-class kickboxer but one of the most creative fighters to ever step foot inside the Octagon. Pettis will use all facets of the cage to his advantage — including launching himself airborne if that’s what it takes to get the job done. It’s unlikely these two will be diving for takedowns so enjoy this dynamic striking display…as long as it lasts because Thompson or Pettis could finish this from the very first exchange until the last.