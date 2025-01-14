UFC Names Total Wireless Official Wireless Provider In The U.S.

Under the new agreement, Total Wireless will become the Official Wireless Provider of UFC in the United States and will strategically activate its brand within all UFC Pay Per Views and Fight Nights hosted in the U.S. while leveraging UFC’s massively popular promotional assets that surround each event to amplify its message.

“We’ve been looking for the right partner for UFC in the wireless category, a space that has grown significantly in importance for both our business and our fans,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. ”That’s why we are thrilled to welcome Verizon’s Total Wireless as the Official Wireless Provider of UFC. This partnership unites two dynamic brands, each a leader in their respective field. With Total Wireless’ dedication to keeping fans connected, we’re excited to collaborate on innovative activations that will bring our passionate UFC community closer to the sport than ever before.”

“We’re thrilled to step into the Octagon with UFC and connect with one of the most passionate fanbases in sports,” said Doug Collman, AVP, Marketing at Verizon Value. “This partnership provides an incredible opportunity for Total Wireless to reach a broader audience and engage with UFC fans in new and fun ways, while amplifying the energy and excitement surrounding these legendary events. Just like UFC fighters and fans, Total Wireless customers share a spirit of resilience and determination, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As the Official Wireless Provider of UFC, Total Wireless will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon at all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights in the U.S. In addition, Total Wireless will be integrated into a variety of main card Pay Per View broadcast features, including the must-see “Fighter Walkouts” before the night’s biggest fights.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Total Wireless will collaborate on original content to be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 290 million users worldwide. The new partnership also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with notable UFC athletes.

Total Wireless will begin to activate the partnership at UFC’s first Pay-Per-View of 2025, UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs. TSARUKYAN 2, which takes place this Sat., January 18, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, featuring two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan rematch for gold, while in the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to take out No. 2-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.