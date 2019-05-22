UFC Names Thorne Official Sports Performance Nutrition Partner

Las Vegas and New York – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new multi-year, global marketing partnership with Thorne that names the company as the “Official Sports Performance Nutrition Partner” of UFC. Thorne, one of the world’s leading health and wellness, technology, and supplement companies, also becomes an “Official Partner of the Performance Institute®”, UFC’s state-of-the-art training and research facility that has served more than 400 athletes since opening in 2017.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thorne’s line of NSF Certified for Sport products will be integrated into supplement plans created by UFC-registered dietitians for athletes training at UFC’s Performance Institutes in Las Vegas and Shanghai. Thorne will also have ownership of the Performance Institute Nutrition Stations, dedicated areas that provide individualized health and wellness solutions to UFC’s athletes. “Embedded,” the all-access video content series featuring Dana White and top UFC fighters, will also highlight Thorne as Presenting Partner of select episodes, with unique product integrations. Additional partnership enhancements include integrated digital marketing campaigns, VIP experiences, consumer sweepstakes, and hospitality.

Said Clint Wattenberg, Director of Sports Nutrition, UFC Performance Institute: “Thorne is the unquestioned leader in quality and innovation in the sports nutrition supplement industry, making them the perfect match to support the UFC PI and the athletes who choose to use our services. This UFC-Thorne partnership shows UFC athletes, as well as consumers, where to find the safest and highest-quality products available.”

Added Jeff Novitzky, Vice President of Athlete Health & Performance at UFC: “We’re thrilled to bring Thorne on board as our Official Sports Performance Nutrition Partner. Thorne is an industry leader with an unmatched reputation for quality and safety in their nutritional products and supplements, including what all UFC athletes should look for in making safe sports supplement choices, third-party testing for banned substances. Through decades of clinical research and science, Thorne has proven that its products are scientifically backed, safe, and free of banned substances.”

“Thorne has long been committed to providing scientifically backed natural solutions for the most unique and complex health and wellness issues,” said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne and Onegevity Health. “When we were approached by UFC to assist in addressing athlete health and performance issues, we felt we could help by deploying our Onegevity health intelligence platform, including testing, data-based solutions and Thorne supplements. We are excited about this new partnership and honored by the trust UFC has shown in Thorne and our ability to help address both the immediate and long-term health needs of their athletes.”