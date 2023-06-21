UFC Names Slate Milk Official Marketing Partner

Under the terms of the agreement, Slate Milk will receive prominent branding in the world-famous Octagon at some of UFC’s biggest events, including select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, all episodes of Dana White's Contender Series starting this August, and all episodes of season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, which debuts in 2024.

In addition, Slate Milk will receive branding integration within a number of Pay-Per-View broadcasts as well as within event-specific social media content that is distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which collectively reach over 233 million global users.

Slate Milk will also be featured within UFC’s state-of-the-art Performance Institute in Las Vegas and will be made available to UFC fighters and other elite athletes for their use.

“I got turned on to Slate from a friend of mine and started using the product, fell in love with it, and now they are an Official UFC partner,” said UFC President Dana White. “There is nothing better than doing deals with people, products or a company that you actually love and use.”

Slate Milk, co-founded by Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky in Boston, Mass., has seen rapid growth since their launch. “UFC is an incredible organization with some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the world. The continued growth of their business is really one of the more remarkable entrepreneurial stories of our generation,” said co-founders Manny and Josh. “Our mission at Slate Milk is to help make people and the planet stronger. We’re extremely excited to partner with UFC to amplify our brand awareness and provide the UFC fanbase with shamelessly chuggable high protein, low sugar, delicious drinks.”

Slate Milk began as an idea for “helping to give chocolate milk a clean slate,” as stated by Lubin and Belinsky. After a successful Kickstarter campaign and an appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank, the business launched in late 2019. Since then, the business has raised over $20 million in venture funding and has grown to over 12,000 retail locations across the U.S. Their products do not require refrigeration and are also sold online at slatemilk.com (U.S. only) and on Amazon.com.