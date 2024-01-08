UFC Names Skilled Trades College of Canada An Official Partner

Announcements
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC), the Canadian leader in training youth in skilled trades, today announced a new marketing partnership that showcases STC within UFC’s live events hosted in Canada, including Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights.
STC will begin activating its partnership during the highly anticipated UFC® 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS on Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where they will serve as the presenting partner.
“We’re thrilled to welcome STC as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sponsorships, UFC & WWE. “Their mission of providing young people vocational training to create a foundation for meaningful careers is a cause we are proud to use our UFC platforms to promote and support.”
As an official partner of UFC, STC will receive brand integrations within UFC’s Canadian live events, including high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon® and in-venue booth activations that will provide opportunities for in-person fan engagement. In addition, UFC and STC will collaborate on custom content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular Canadian digital and social channels.
As the presenting partner of UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS, STC branding will be included on all event marketing materials, round cards, athlete prep points, and within additional broadcast elements.
“To partner with UFC and serve as Presenting Partner of UFC 297 is incredibly exciting and meaningful to all of us at Skilled Trades College,” said Ralph Cerasuolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Trades College. “For almost 20 years, Skilled Trades College of Canada has educated and trained people to be job ready in the skilled trades. Partnering with UFC reflects our shared values with an understanding that opportunities need to be earned and seized. Students at STC align with the qualities of grit, determination, and a work ethic that are necessary in the trades - and always visible inside the Octagon. Like UFC, we are always looking to evolve and innovate, and we are so excited to collaborate on such a meaningful endeavor. Together, we are unveiling a first-of-its-kind scholarship that will transform the lives of 12 youth with the Building Champions Scholarship.”
The Building Champions Scholarship is set to launch later this year and will unlock new opportunities for STC students. The initiative aims to grant a full scholarship to 12 students to use towards any STC pre-apprenticeship program.
Additionally, STC will host two UFC viewing parties in 2024. The viewing parties will feature silent auctions with all proceeds benefiting Steel Toe Careers, a registered nonprofit in Toronto that provides scholarships to young people to gain equitable access to education and hands-on skills training to pursue a career in the construction industry.
“The construction industry is like being in the Octagon - the best trainers and coaches make the difference between winning and losing,” said Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer, Skilled Trades College. “At STC we pride ourselves on providing the industry’s top training and employment services. We are excited to work with UFC on the Building Champions Scholarship and having those winners be trained, job ready, and into meaningful employment.”
The first UFC event in Toronto since 2018, UFC 297 will feature an exciting world championship double header, headlined by a thrilling middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Interviews
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview | UFC 2024…
Interviews