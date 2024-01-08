UFC Names Skilled Trades College of Canada An Official Partner

As an official partner of UFC, STC will receive brand integrations within UFC’s Canadian live events, including high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon® and in-venue booth activations that will provide opportunities for in-person fan engagement. In addition, UFC and STC will collaborate on custom content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular Canadian digital and social channels.

As the presenting partner of UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS, STC branding will be included on all event marketing materials, round cards, athlete prep points, and within additional broadcast elements.

“To partner with UFC and serve as Presenting Partner of UFC 297 is incredibly exciting and meaningful to all of us at Skilled Trades College,” said Ralph Cerasuolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Trades College. “For almost 20 years, Skilled Trades College of Canada has educated and trained people to be job ready in the skilled trades. Partnering with UFC reflects our shared values with an understanding that opportunities need to be earned and seized. Students at STC align with the qualities of grit, determination, and a work ethic that are necessary in the trades - and always visible inside the Octagon. Like UFC, we are always looking to evolve and innovate, and we are so excited to collaborate on such a meaningful endeavor. Together, we are unveiling a first-of-its-kind scholarship that will transform the lives of 12 youth with the Building Champions Scholarship.”