UFC Names Riyadh Season Title Partner For Epic UFC 306 At Sphere In Las Vegas

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

On fight night, Riyadh Season will have a fixed watermark displayed throughout the entire broadcast, from early prelims to the main card on Pay Per View. Riyadh Season integrations will also include high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon® and broadcast features throughout the main card, providing Riyadh Season with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as in an estimated 975 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts around the world.

Beyond the Octagon and the global broadcast, UFC and Riyadh Season will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach approximately 266 million users worldwide. Riyadh Season will also be featured on all event marketing materials, including event posters, promotional backdrops at pre-and post-fight press conferences, and more.

Details regarding tickets for Riyadh Season Noche UFC, as well as the bouts on the fight card, will be announced in coming weeks. Fans are advised to register their interest early via ufc.com/sphere to secure their tickets when available and to follow @UFC on social media for the latest updates on this event.

Riyadh Season, one of the world’s biggest entertainment and sports festivals, is held annually in the Saudi Arabian capital. Riyadh Season's fifth edition will kick off at the end of October, attracting visitors from around the world to Saudi Arabia's capital during the winter months. The Season offers a multitude of concerts, exhibitions, dining experiences, and unique entertainment events, with the participation of renowned celebrities and leading brands.

About UFC

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 266 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of Riyadh Season 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events. Additional information on this season's rich calendar of events and experiences is available at https://riyadhseason.com

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.