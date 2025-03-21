UFC NAMES PARIMATCH AS OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK AND BETTING PARTNER IN ASIA

Beginning with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs BRADY this Saturday, March 22 live from The O2 in London, Parimatch will strategically activate its brand within a selection of UFC events, leveraging UFC’s wide-reaching promotional assets. Highlighted integrations include Parimatch branding in the world-famous Octagon® and collaborations with UFC to creatively engage fans through original content that will be distributed via UFC’s popular digital and social channels in Asia that reach more than 17.5 million users.

“Parimatch has been a trusted partner and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration to Asia,” said Kevin Chang, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia for UFC. “Their support is instrumental in our efforts to give local athletes the opportunity to compete in the Road to UFC tournament and ultimately help them realize their dreams of making it to UFC. Together, we are driving the growth of our sport and delivering world-class experiences to fans across the region.”

“Today we start off a new era in the Parimatch partnership with UFC, built on the same strong values we share in serving UFC fans worldwide and delivering unforgettable moments,” said Parimatch owner Sergei Portnov. “We’re excited to be back, ready to create even greater experiences for fans with the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

This new agreement builds upon an earlier relationship between UFC and Parimatch in which Parimatch served as UFC’s Official Sportsbook Partner across several regions worldwide.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 300 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 950 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.



About Parimatch

Parimatch is a dynamic and innovative global sports betting and gaming brand that offers an immersive online entertainment experience. Known for its cutting-edge platform, Parimatch provides users with exceptional speed and interactive features that redefine engagement with sports and entertainment. Committed to responsible betting practices, Parimatch prioritizes user safety and security while delivering innovation and excellence. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: Trinidadian cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a South African professional Twenty20 cricket franchise team. With a strong global presence, Parimatch upholds its reach through high-profile partnerships, including Leicester City FC, Nottingham Forest FC for the 2024/25 Premier League season.