UFC Names Origin USA Official Marketing Partner

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and ORIGIN, an all-American brand who manufactures their products dirt-to-shirt in their Maine and North Carolina factories, today announced a marketing partnership that provides Maine-based ORIGIN™ with significant exposure across some of UFC’s highest-profile platforms, including live events.
Under the terms of the agreement, ORIGIN will be UFC’s exclusive partner for the jeans, boots, and hunting apparel category, and ORIGIN™ will be named the “Official Jean of UFC.”
In addition, ORIGIN™ will be the Presenting Partner for specific UFC FIGHT NIGHTS for the remainder of 2023 and will receive prominent branding at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, including placement inside the world-famous Octagon. Additional entitlements will include broadcast integrations within designated Pay-Per-Views and exposure at key fight week activities, including press conferences and weigh-ins.
ORIGIN will also be incorporated into event-specific social media content that is distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide. In addition, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.
“There is so much overlap between UFC Fans and ORIGIN™ consumers,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Compared to fans of other sports, UFC fans over index on purchasing jeans, boots, hunting apparel and other products ORIGIN™ is known for. This is a tremendous consumer growth opportunity for ORIGIN™ and we’re proud to support them and help them achieve their goals.”
"It's the UFC - the premier MMA organization in the world," said Pete Roberts, Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, Founder and CEO of ORIGIN™. “And this is a tremendous collaboration because there’s a shared passion for the fighting spirit, for pushing boundaries, and for being relentless, disciplined, unapologetic, and determined. That’s what it takes to win in UFC, and it’s what it takes to win in our battle to bring American manufacturing home. We’re grappling with a larger problem, and this fight is an economic war on Freedom."
"UFC is an American brand based on fighting—and that’s exactly what ORIGIN™ is,” added Jocko Willink, Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Co-Founder of ORIGIN™. "The roots of both companies are intertwined in combat sports, so we share the same principles and values. I think that fans of UFC will understand ORIGIN™ as soon as they hear where we came from, what we stand for, and where we are going. Both brands are aligned. We share the same soul and spirit of a fighter."