UFC Names Origin USA Official Marketing Partner

“There is so much overlap between UFC Fans and ORIGIN™ consumers,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Compared to fans of other sports, UFC fans over index on purchasing jeans, boots, hunting apparel and other products ORIGIN™ is known for. This is a tremendous consumer growth opportunity for ORIGIN™ and we’re proud to support them and help them achieve their goals.”

"It's the UFC - the premier MMA organization in the world," said Pete Roberts, Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, Founder and CEO of ORIGIN™. “And this is a tremendous collaboration because there’s a shared passion for the fighting spirit, for pushing boundaries, and for being relentless, disciplined, unapologetic, and determined. That’s what it takes to win in UFC, and it’s what it takes to win in our battle to bring American manufacturing home. We’re grappling with a larger problem, and this fight is an economic war on Freedom."

"UFC is an American brand based on fighting—and that’s exactly what ORIGIN™ is,” added Jocko Willink, Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and Co-Founder of ORIGIN™. "The roots of both companies are intertwined in combat sports, so we share the same principles and values. I think that fans of UFC will understand ORIGIN™ as soon as they hear where we came from, what we stand for, and where we are going. Both brands are aligned. We share the same soul and spirit of a fighter."