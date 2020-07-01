UFC Names O2 Industries Official Global Partner

“This partnership with O2 Industries is an amazing opportunity for both of our brands to reach consumers who would value this product,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “We are all learning about the potential health and safety benefits of respirators and masks in these challenging times, and UFC provides an enormous platform to help communicate that message to a global audience.”

“At O2 Industries, we’ve designed our respirators to hold up against life's hardest challenges, so we are thrilled that one of the world’s toughest sports has selected us as their official respirator of choice,” said Rich Szasz, CIO of O2 Industries. “We’ve built our masks to withstand the stressors of high-impact environments, and this partnership is a testament to our ability to protect those in the most physically demanding situations, including front-line workers, police, military and world-class athletes.”

Under the terms of the partnership, O2 Industries branding will be featured in select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights for the remainder of 2020. Beginning in 2021, O2 Industries will be prominently featured in all UFC Pay-Per-Views through the remainder of the partnership.

Marketing assets include a branded presence inside and around the world-famous Octagon®; custom integrations in UFC’s telecasts; unique digital and social media content; and in-venue booth activations at select events. UFC and O2 Industries will also coordinate to provide respiratory products for each athlete on every fight card for optional use during official UFC fight week activities.

In addition, UFC and O2 Industries will collaborate to produce an original, long-form content series documenting the design and development of a new custom Performance Respirator.

UFC events are broadcast to a global audience in 175 countries and territories in 40 different languages and reach approximately one billion TV households. UFC was the first major sports property in the U.S. to return with live events from the Covid-19 shutdown. Since resuming on May 9, UFC has held 16 events in the United States and four on UFC FIGHT ISLAND™ in Abu Dhabi without cancellation.