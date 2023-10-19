UFC Names Next-Gen IGaming Company Spribe An Official Marketing Partner

Established in 2018, SPRIBE revolutionized the iGaming industry with innovative vertical - crash games. With exponential growth, SPRIBE's games are now featured across 2,000+ operators worldwide. The company flagship Aviator game gained popularity among Gen Y and Z, boasting a whopping 10+ million monthly active players. Thanks to its intuitive interface and engaging social interaction features, the revolutionary Aviator remains a №1 crash game worldwide.

"This is a significant partnership for SPRIBE and Aviator, making more players aware of the game than ever before,” said Giorgi Tsutskiridze, CCO at SPRIBE. “Aviator is already the most-played crash game in the world with more than 10 million monthly players, but this deal with UFC will really catapult it into the stratosphere. UFC is an entertainment business at heart and knows exactly how to get people on the edge of their seats by providing fast-paced action inside the Octagon. Aviator does that also, but with players able to enjoy the thrill ride of the games from their smartphone. This is a strong and valuable marketing partnership for us that shows that Aviator really has hit the big time, transcending traditional gaming audiences to have mainstream appeal."

SPRIBE’s next activation with UFC will be this week during the highly anticipated UFC 294: MAKHACHEV VS VOLKANOVSKI 2, live from Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 21. The main event will feature a rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and the current featherweight champion and No. 2 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski, while the co-main will feature the No. 4 welterweight in the world, Khamzat Chimaev, moving up to middleweight to face the No. 1 welterweight in the world, Kamaru Usman.