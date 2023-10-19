 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC Names Next-Gen IGaming Company Spribe An Official Marketing Partner

SPRIBE To Activate This Week At Highly Anticipated UFC 294 In Abu Dhabi 
Oct. 19, 2023

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and SPRIBE, an acclaimed iGaming company and creator of the innovative social game Aviator, today announced a multi-year marketing partnership that provides SPRIBE with significant exposure during some of UFC’s biggest live events.

Under the terms of the agreement, SPRIBE will receive prominent branding at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, including high-visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon® and branded integrations within the live telecasts.  In addition, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SPRIBE as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “SPRIBE creates the kind of next-gen games that have strong appeal for UFC fans because they offer a unique experience, with exciting features, stunning graphics, and engaging gameplay.  We’re excited to help them achieve a broader reach for their brand and their games.”

UFC Spribe Logo

Established in 2018, SPRIBE revolutionized the iGaming industry with innovative vertical - crash games. With exponential growth, SPRIBE's games are now featured across 2,000+ operators worldwide. The company flagship Aviator game gained popularity among Gen Y and Z, boasting a whopping 10+ million monthly active players. Thanks to its intuitive interface and engaging social interaction features, the revolutionary Aviator remains a №1 crash game worldwide.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 

"This is a significant partnership for SPRIBE and Aviator, making more players aware of the game than ever before,” said Giorgi Tsutskiridze, CCO at SPRIBE.  “Aviator is already the most-played crash game in the world with more than 10 million monthly players, but this deal with UFC will really catapult it into the stratosphere. UFC is an entertainment business at heart and knows exactly how to get people on the edge of their seats by providing fast-paced action inside the Octagon. Aviator does that also, but with players able to enjoy the thrill ride of the games from their smartphone. This is a strong and valuable marketing partnership for us that shows that Aviator really has hit the big time, transcending traditional gaming audiences to have mainstream appeal."

SPRIBE’s next activation with UFC will be this week during the highly anticipated UFC 294: MAKHACHEV VS VOLKANOVSKI 2, live from Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 21.  The main event will feature a rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and the current featherweight champion and No. 2 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski, while the co-main will feature the No. 4 welterweight in the world, Khamzat Chimaev, moving up to middleweight to face the No. 1 welterweight in the world, Kamaru Usman.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT. 

Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Champ Alexander Volkanovski supports a teammate. Johnny Walker gets in a sweat. Champ Usman Nurmagomedov visit’s Khabib’s new gym. At media day, Kamaru Usman reveals his motivation and Khamzat Chimaev challenges a heavyweight.
UFC AND THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO 2028
