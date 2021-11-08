UFC NAMES THE MEMENTO GROUP (TMG) OFFICIAL GLOBAL MEMORABILIA PARTNER

Under the terms of the agreement, TMG will offer fans access to exclusive, limited edition and rare pieces of UFC event memorabilia, from fight-worn gloves and fight kits, to fight night posters and photographs signed by their favorite UFC athletes. Items will be hologramed, registered digitally, and accompanied with a certificate of authenticity as confirmation of their source. All products will be contained within premium packaging for the ultimate customer experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Memento Group as our new global memorabilia partner,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “The memorabilia business is a priority because these products are such authentic touch points for fans to stay connected to UFC and truly own the moment. With TMG’s expertise in this space, we are confident fans will appreciate the quality, authenticity and value of each piece of UFC memorabilia that TMG offers.”

Philip Danglidis, Commercial Director of The Memento Group, commented: “UFC is a truly global sporting phenomenon, and we are delighted to be embarking with them on this exciting new journey - one that will bring fans even closer to the sport they love via the opportunity to own certified and authenticated memorabilia. Our proven track record not only assures customers that they are getting the genuine article, but with our guaranteed methods of authentication, we also help to protect their investment. UFC has a worldwide fanbase estimated at more than 625 million people, and it’s now clearly one of the Big Four in terms of popularity in the U.S. The appeal of UFC is growing year on year. As such, the potential for this partnership is colossal. This announcement is only the beginning of what’s to come, and we look forward to revealing more in 2022 and beyond.”

On January 1, 2022, UFC and TMG will launch an online store that will serve as a dedicated marketplace for UFC fans to shop hundreds of ready-to-buy items or trade unique UFC-licensed products, providing a secure, trustworthy platform for buyers. The website will also allow fans to bid for UFC memorabilia by auction. The website, which will be built and managed by TMG, will provide a single point solution for all UFC official memorabilia.