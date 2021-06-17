UFC NAMES LUMEN THE OFFICIAL METABOLIC TRACKER OF THE UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has named Lumen® the Official Metabolic Tracker of the UFC Performance Institute®. To launch the new partnership, select UFC athletes will be using Lumen as a tool to optimize their performance under the guidance of the nutrition team at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI). These athletes will have access to real-time metabolic data to help improve their nutrition, performance, and body composition through optimizing their metabolic health and flexibility.

“The UFC PI strives to support athletes in fueling their body to achieve championship performances while also maintaining optimal health, all while meeting the weight management demands of mixed martial arts,” said Clint Wattenberg, UFC PI Director of Performance Nutrition. “Metabolic health and metabolic flexibility are critical to supporting these challenges, and Lumen provides us with real-time insights to optimize all of these priorities simultaneously."

Lumen is a device that measures metabolism through a single breath. Based on the CO2 exhaled into the device, Lumen can tell you what fuel your body is using to produce energy - carbs or fats. Lumen supports metabolic flexibility, a metric used to determine how efficiently your body is able to switch between those fuel sources.