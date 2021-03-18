UFC NAMES LOVE HEMP OFFICIAL GLOBAL CBD PARTNER

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a five-year agreement that names Love Hemp the Official Global CBD Partner of UFC.

Love Hemp will have numerous branded integrations within UFC content on digital platforms, including social media, as well as within programming on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports. Love Hemp branding will also be prominently integrated into the UFC Performance Institute, further signaling to athletes that UFC wants to play a prominent role in helping to educate them on CBD use and the role it plays in athlete health and injury recovery.

“This is a very exciting achievement for Love Hemp,” said Tony Calamita, Love Hemp CEO. “The marketing opportunities that this relationship provides will put us in the top tier of major international CBD brands. We will use the UFC’s global reach to position Love Hemp as a trusted, premium CBD brand which we will now begin to roll out in all key international markets.”

Added Calamita: “Love Hemp is looking forward to working with UFC over the next five years. This partnership kickstarts our strategy aimed at cementing Love Hemp as a globally recognised brand.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Love Hemp to promote a growing, respected CBD brand that could become a global leader in this category over the life of this partnership,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “We know many UFC athletes, fans, and general fitness enthusiasts use CBD for training recovery purposes, and we want to work closely with Love Hemp to continue to educate ourselves, athletes, and consumers on the efficacy and best use of CBD products.”