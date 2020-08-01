UFC Names HYPERICE "Official Recovery Technology Partner"

LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Hyperice, a leading recovery and performance technology brand and innovators of percussion, vibration, and thermal technology, today announced that Hyperice has been named the Official Recovery Technology Partner of UFC.

Under the new partnership, Hyperice’s range of recovery products and technologies will be featured within the Las Vegas and Shanghai locations of the UFC Performance Institute®, the state-of-the-art, mixed martial arts training, research, and sports innovation performance facility. Each location will have dedicated Hyperice stations, where athletes will have access to the latest products to help them warm up and recover, including the Hypervolt, Venom, and NormaTec technology lines.

“The core mission of the UFC Performance Institute is to assist our athletes reach peak performance, minimize injury, and promote recovery,” said Duncan French, UFC Vice President of Performance, UFC Performance Institute. “Hyperice products align perfectly with this mission, as their products are designed to accelerate recovery time, enhance performance, and improve athlete longevity. We’re looking forward to utilizing their technology to support our athletes.”

“It’s extremely valuable for UFC athletes to now have full access to Hyperice technology for them to perform at the highest level,” said Amanda Nunes, current UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. “I use Hyperice technology daily as part of training, and have for years to compete at my best.” Nunes is the first woman to hold a title in two divisions and is also the newest athlete to join the Hyperice roster.

This partnership will continue to educate UFC fans on how the UFC Performance Institute, and athletes’ respective training staffs, are prioritizing warm up and recovery with Hyperice to optimize their performance. As part of this deal, Hyperice and UFC will co-create routines specially for MMA performance that will be available on the Hyperice app.

“UFC is one of the most dynamic and innovative global sports brands, and has truly revolutionized the MMA industry,” said Jim Huether, CEO, Hyperice. “Now, UFC athletes and trainers have access to cutting-edge Hyperice products as fighters have begun to prioritize recovery, and for use in the state-of-the-art Las Vegas and Shanghai training facilities.”

UFC’s first Performance Institute opened in Las Vegas in 2017 as the world’s first Mixed Martial Arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center. Through the first three years of operation, over 500 athletes on UFC’s roster have utilized the facility and the services provided remotely. In addition, more than 100 NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and Olympic sports athletes have visited the facility for support during their off-season training.

In 2019, UFC opened the Performance Institute Shanghai, the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility. Nearly three times as large as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, the 93,000 square-foot facility serves as a training hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region.

