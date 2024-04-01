UFC Names Hostage Tape Official Sleep Aid Partner

Under the new agreement, Hostage Tape will become the Official Sleep Aid Partner of UFC with global exclusivity in several product categories, including mouth tape, nose strips, and sleep masks. This marks the first time UFC has opened up these categories to a marketing partner.

“The team at Hostage Tape has created an innovative product with edgy marketing designed to capture consumers’ attention,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, UFC & WWE. “In that respect, they’re similar to UFC. We also appreciate their focus on helping consumers live healthier lives. We’re looking forward to collaborating with them to help them reach more customers and grow their business.”

"We value sleep and want to spread our message globally,” said Alex Neist, Founder of Hostage Tape. “We are incredibly proud and excited to announce our partnership with UFC. UFC has revolutionized the world of competitive sports, and our collaboration aims to help fighters, fans, and everyone get better sleep, better exercise, breathe better and live better.”

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As an official UFC partner, the Hostage Tape brand will be showcased within some of UFC’s biggest events, highlighted by prominent placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at select Pay Per Views and Fight Nights, as well as by broadcast integrations within the main card of select Pay Per Views. Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, Hostage Tape will have meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 975 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Hostage Tape will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 259 million users worldwide.

In addition, the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s premier destination for MMA performance training, rehabilitation, nutrition, and sports science, will conduct a dynamic data-oriented sleep study that will analyze the overall benefits of nasal breathing to improve the lives of hundreds of UFC athletes and millions of fans at home.

Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving Hostage Tape product awareness, including in-arena activations, viewer sweepstakes, and a significant on-site presence at UFC’s biggest fan experience of the year, UFC X in Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

For a limited time, Hostage Tape is offering a UFC Hostage Tape sample pack with five nights of mouth tape & nose strips. For a sample, please visit: https://hostagetape.com/ufctry