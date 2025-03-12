UFC NAMES FANTTIK OFFICIAL PARTNER

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fanttik as automotive accessories is a key category that UFC has been actively looking to unlock,” said Nick Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships & Head of International Business Development, TKO. “Fanttik is an emerging brand and this partnership will provide them with great exposure to millions of our fans around the world.”

“Over the past three years, the Fanttik brand has ignited sports fantasy through our strategic collaborations with global sporting events and our ecosystem of innovative products that enhance lives and experiences,” said Du Bo, CEO and Founder of Fanttik. “This time, I’m delighted that Fanttik brought the passion to the Octagon.”

Added Bo, “Fanttik’s brand core of constantly breaking through limits aligns with the spirit of UFC athletes who constantly challenge themselves. Fanttik is committed to bringing a more fantastic life experience to every user through scenario-based product design in everyday life. Whether hitting the road for a family trip, gearing up for outdoor camping adventures, diving into creative crafts, or managing everyday chores, we are excited to bring these products to every athlete and fan, bringing joy and convenience to their lives.”

As an Official Partner of UFC, Fanttik will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC Fight Nights in North America. In addition, UFC and Fanttik will collaborate on original Instagram Stories featured on UFC’s highly popular Instagram account with more than 46 million followers.

The new agreement also provides for a Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with notable UFC athletes or personalities.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 300 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Fanttik®

Fanttik®﻿ specializes in car and home improvement tools to make everyday tasks simpler and more efficient. FanttikOutdoor® provides outdoor gear for family adventures. FanttikSolo makes your life more enjoyable with personal style care products. FanttikRide® explores fun and engaging ride toys for kids. With innovation, durability, and modern design at our core, Fanttik brings you solutions that turn ordinary tasks into fantastic experiences.