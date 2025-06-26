UFC NAMES EXPERIAN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA

“We’re proud to welcome Experian as an Official Partner of UFC 317, where their leadership in bringing financial power to consumers will be featured throughout the broadcast,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “We’re thrilled to say Experian will be showcased via one of our most visible Octagon assets, the fighter gate, and will be ‘can’t miss’ for millions of UFC fans on fight night.”

“UFC fans are passionate, engaged, and always looking for ways to gain an edge—whether in the Octagon or in life,” said Steve Hartman, Head of Integrated Marketing, Experian Consumer Services at Experian. “Experian can offer them that edge financially through our variety of tools and resources making this partnership a natural fit. UFC allows us to connect with millions of fans who value strategy and smart decision-making, which can also help them win at their finances.”

Branded Integrations

As an Official Partner of UFC 317, Experian will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® including ownership of the highly visible fighter gate. In addition, Experian will be integrated into broadcast features throughout the Main Card of the Pay Per View and into content that will be distributed via UFC’s popular social media channels that reach more than 300 million users worldwide.

UFC® 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA will feature a pair of thrilling world championship bouts. A new UFC lightweight king will be crowned when undefeated former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria moves up to battle former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira for the vacant crown. Also, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends against fellow The Ultimate Fighter season 24 castmate and No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.

UFC® 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA will be the culmination of the 13th Annual UFC International Fight Week™, a celebration of UFC and combat sports highlighted by a series of events, including the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and UFC X, the fully interactive, two-day fan experience.