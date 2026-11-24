As a key element of the partnership, Boring Mattress has introduced the Boring Mattress Submission of the Night Bonus, an exciting athlete-focused activation that will reward the competitor who executes the best finish at each UFC BJJ event. The bonus will recognize the skill, strategy, creativity, and finishing ability that define elite jiu-jitsu competition, giving athletes another exciting reason to go for the finish. The first recipient of the Boring Mattress Submission of the Night Bonus was William Tackett, who earned the bonus at UFC BJJ 13 after submitting Jay Rodriguez by rear-naked choke in 1:26 of Round 1 of their match.

The partnership brings together Boring Mattress’s focus on sleep and recovery with the physical and mental demands of jiu-jitsu. Through its support of UFC BJJ athletes, Boring Mattress will spotlight the importance of recovery as competitors prepare to perform at their best on the mat.

“As a hobbyist training jiu-jitsu, I love seeing UFC BJJ bring in new fans to the sport and give athletes a bigger stage,” said Daehee Park, Co-founder & CEO of Boring Mattress. “My own training has taught me how much recovery matters, starting with a good night’s sleep. We’re proud to partner with UFC BJJ on the Boring Mattress Submission of the Night Bonus, giving the athletes another exciting reason to go for the finish.”

"We're excited to welcome Boring Mattress as an official partner of UFC BJJ," said Claudia Gadelha, Head of UFC BJJ. "Boring Mattress is exactly the kind of brand we want alongside us as we grow the sport. Their team has demonstrated their commitment to supporting the world's top grapplers, and we're thrilled to introduce their brand to jiu-jitsu fans worldwide around the sport's biggest moments."

The next Boring Mattress Submission of the Night Bonus will be awarded at UFC BJJ 14: TACKETT VS WOJCIK on Dec. 3, at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Branded Integrations

As an Official Partner of UFC BJJ, Boring Mattress branding will also be featured within all UFC BJJ events, highlighted by prominent placement on the competition mat, broadcast integrations, and creative social media content that will be distributed through Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with more than 700 million fans and approximately 386 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Boring Mattress

Boring Mattress was built on a simple idea: you shouldn’t have to become a mattress expert to find a comfortable bed at a fair price. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Boring was founded by Daehee Park, Tyler Marino, and entrepreneur Corben Leo. Park previously co-founded Tuft & Needle, where Marino served as Head of Product. The independent, founder-owned company keeps its lineup simple, with mattresses designed and assembled in Arizona and backed by a 365-night risk-free trial, free returns, and a 10-year warranty. Learn more at https://www.boring.co/