UFC NAMES BETCLIC OFFICIAL BETTING PARTNER IN FRANCE, POLAND AND PORTUGAL

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and Betclic, one of the European leaders in online gambling and sports betting, have announced a new and exclusive partnership making Betclic the ‘Official Betting Partner’ of UFC in France, Poland and Portugal. UFC is the first global organisation the expanding French company has ever partnered with, and the new agreement will mark UFC’s first ‘Official Betting Partner’ in France, Poland and Portugal.
Betclic will also be the presenting partner for the eagerly anticipated UFC FIGHT NIGHT PARIS taking place at the Accor Arena on September 2. UFC hosted their first event in France last year, following the legalisation of the sport in 2020, with a sold-out crowd witnessing Frenchman Ciryl Gane stop Tai Tuivasa for the first time ever on home soil. With an electric crowd expected to fill the Accor Arena once again, Betclic branding will have presence inside the world-famous Octagon as well as across UFC’s social and digital platforms.
Nicholas Smith, UFC Vice President Global Partnerships, said “France is an incredibly important market to the UFC. Throughout the company’s hard work to have the sport of MMA recognised, one of our main objectives was to create impactful and meaningful partnerships with local organisations. We are looking forward to working alongside Betclic to enhance our fans online gambling experience and bring some exciting activations to our upcoming event in Paris.”
Nicolas Béraud, Managing Director of Betclic, said “We are delighted to be UFC's first partner in our three main markets, France, Portugal and Poland. UFC has accomplished amazing things in developing the sport of MMA. It is at the core of our mission to promote and partner with emerging sports and enhance fans' passion. With this partnership, we will offer them a new experience with increased interactivity during UFC events and some surprises for UFC Fight Night Paris on September 2!”
L’UFC ET BETCLIC ANNONÇENT UN PARTENARIAT EXCLUSIF EN FRANCE, POLOGNE ET PORTUGAL
La société française de paris en ligne sera aussi le « presenting partner » de la prochaine UFC FIGHT NIGHT PARIS
Londres, Royaume-Uni – L’UFC, le premier organisateur mondial d’arts martiaux mixtes (MMA), et Betclic, un des leaders européens du pari sportif et des jeux d’argents en ligne, annoncent un nouveau partenariat exclusif qui couvre la France ; la Pologne et le Portugal, faisant de cet accord le premier partenariat mondial pour la société en expansion.
Betclic sera aussi le « presenting partner » de la très attendue UFC FIGHT NIGHT PARIS qui se tiendra à l’Accor Arena le 2 septembre. L’UFC a organisé à guichets fermés son premier évènement en France l’année dernière, après la légalisation du sport en 2020, qui a vu le Français Ciryl Gane stopper Tai Tuivasa pour la première fois dans son pays natal. Avec une foule électrique qui devrait encore remplir l’Accor Arena, Betclic aura désormais une présence au sein du mondialement célèbre Octogone ainsi que sur les réseaux sociaux et les plateformes numérique d’UFC.
Nicholas Smith, le Vice-Président des partenariats mondiaux chez UFC, a déclaré « la France est un marché extrêmement important pour l’UFC. Tout au long de nos efforts pour voir le MMA reconnu, un de nos objectifs principaux était de créer des partenariats marquants avec des organisations locales. Nous sommes impatients de travailler avec Betclic pour améliorer l’expérience du pari sportif pour nos fans et amener des activations passionnantes pendant notre évènement à Paris.
Nicolas Béraud, Directeur Général chez Betclic, a déclaré « Nous sommes ravis d’être le premier partenaire de l’UFC dans nos trois marchés principaux, la France, le Portugal et la Pologne. L’UFC a accompli des choses incroyables en développant la pratique du MMA. Le cœur de notre mission est de promouvoir et de s’associer aux nouvelles pratiques sportives et d’accompagner la passion de nos fans. Avec ce partenariat, nous leur offrirons une nouvelle expérience avec plus d’interactivité pendant les matchs ainsi que quelques surprises à l’UFC Paris en septembre. »