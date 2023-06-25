UFC NAMES BETCLIC OFFICIAL BETTING PARTNER IN FRANCE, POLAND AND PORTUGAL

Betclic will also be the presenting partner for the eagerly anticipated UFC FIGHT NIGHT PARIS taking place at the Accor Arena on September 2. UFC hosted their first event in France last year, following the legalisation of the sport in 2020, with a sold-out crowd witnessing Frenchman Ciryl Gane stop Tai Tuivasa for the first time ever on home soil. With an electric crowd expected to fill the Accor Arena once again, Betclic branding will have presence inside the world-famous Octagon as well as across UFC’s social and digital platforms.

Nicholas Smith, UFC Vice President Global Partnerships, said “France is an incredibly important market to the UFC. Throughout the company’s hard work to have the sport of MMA recognised, one of our main objectives was to create impactful and meaningful partnerships with local organisations. We are looking forward to working alongside Betclic to enhance our fans online gambling experience and bring some exciting activations to our upcoming event in Paris.”

Nicolas Béraud, Managing Director of Betclic, said “We are delighted to be UFC's first partner in our three main markets, France, Portugal and Poland. UFC has accomplished amazing things in developing the sport of MMA. It is at the core of our mission to promote and partner with emerging sports and enhance fans' passion. With this partnership, we will offer them a new experience with increased interactivity during UFC events and some surprises for UFC Fight Night Paris on September 2!”