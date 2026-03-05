UFC Names bet365 Official Sports Betting Partner in the U.S. and Canada in Landmark Multiyear Agreement

As part of the agreement, bet365 has integrated involvement in every UFC event during the partnership term, delivering a premium and immersive betting experience for fans through a range of broadcast, digital, and live-event touchpoints. The partnership features sportsbook integrations throughout UFC broadcasts, including on-screen betting tickers, fighter odds, intro odds, and same-game parlay features, giving fans real-time insights and dynamic wagering opportunities tied directly to the action.

“This partnership with UFC marks a defining moment for bet365 as we accelerate our growth globally and deepen our commitment to sports where live action and fan engagement are inseparable,” said Trip Stoddard, Head of Development at bet365. “UFC’s always-on event calendar and highly engaged global fanbase create a powerful environment for real-time betting, and our industry-leading product depth uniquely positions us to elevate how fans experience every fight.”

With more than 330 million followers across social platforms and an estimated 700 million fans worldwide, UFC commands one of the largest and most engaged audiences in sports. Supported by a year-round calendar of 43 live events annually, UFC sits at the center of the modern sports betting ecosystem, where its fight-by-fight format naturally drives in-play wagering and live odds engagement. As MMA continues to rank among the most wagered-on sports globally, this partnership gives bet365 a powerful platform to connect with highly engaged fans at peak moments, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation, product excellence, and fan-first experiences.

The landmark collaboration with bet365 comes as UFC begins a new era in 2026 with its historic broadcast partnership with Paramount in the United States. Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee Numbered Events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+. Fans can watch all UFC events with a Paramount+ subscription, at no additional cost, unlocking greater accessibility and discoverability of the sport.

“bet365 brings scale, credibility, and innovation to the sports betting space, and we’re thrilled to continue to develop this long-term partnership at such a momentous time for UFC,” said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships TKO. “bet365 is a natural fit for UFC because they understand fight fans and how they engage with the sport in real time. This partnership enhances the viewing experience by providing fans with deeper insights, dynamic odds, and more ways to engage responsibly with every bout, from the opening bell to the final decision.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between bet365 and UFC to innovation, responsible gaming, and premium fan experiences. bet365 continues to prioritize responsible play by providing users with the tools, education, and support needed to stay in control, ensuring betting remains fun, safe, and transparent.

Fans will see bet365 as the Official Sports Betting Partner of UFC during UFC 326: HOLLOWAY vs. OLIVEIRA 2, taking place this Saturday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Paramount+ and the CBS Television Network will partner to broadcast the event in the U.S., with CBS airing its first-ever UFC event, simulcasting select fights from both the prelims and the main card in primetime from 8:00-10:00 PM ET. The remainder of the evening’s bouts will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

bet365 will offer a 50% profit boost token within the bet365 app for wagers placed on UFC 326: HOLLOWAY vs. OLIVEIRA 2,as well as for all UFC numbered event main card fights. Additionally, a +30% Profit Boost will be available for new and eligible customers on UFC Fight Nights.

For more information about bet365, visit bet365.com or download the app in the Apple App store or Google Play store.