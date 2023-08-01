UFC NAMES ANTHEM SNACKS OFFICIAL MARKETING PARTNER

Power Slap
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Anthem Snacks, a SOF combat Veteran Owned and Operated premium Meat Snack Company, announced today a multi-year marketing partnership that provides Anthem Snacks with significant exposure during some of UFC’s biggest events.
Under the terms of the agreement, Anthem Snacks will receive prominent branding at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, including placement inside the world-famous Octagon. Additional entitlements will include broadcast integrations within designated Pay-Per-Views and exposure at key fight week activities, including press conferences and weigh-ins.
Anthem Snacks’ logo will also be incorporated into event-specific social media content that is distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide. In addition, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.
“We’re proud to welcome Anthem Snacks as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Our partnership with Anthem Snacks is a great fit for our brand because of the value Anthem Snack places on proper nutrition and maintaining good health. It’s a message we’re proud to get behind.”
“The partnership with UFC is more than just a business endeavor,” said Nate Kouhana, Anthem Snacks CEO and Founder and Purple Heart recipient and former Green Beret. “As a 100% veteran-owned small business, we want to demonstrate that veterans are uniquely positioned to excel as entrepreneurs and to create and lead companies that thrive in competitive markets. I'm incredibly proud of this monumental next step in our growth and couldn't be more excited about the future.”
Anthem Snacks’ partnership with UFC will debut ahead of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. FONT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this Saturday, Aug. 5. The main event will feature an intriguing catchweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen attempt to take the next step towards UFC gold against No. 7 ranked bantamweight Rob Font, who aims to capture the biggest win of his career. In the co-main event, No. 5 ranked strawweight contender and former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade meets undefeated No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez.
About UFC
UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s active fighter roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.
About Anthem Snacks
Anthem Snacks is a premium, veteran-owned meat snack company founded by former Green Beret and Purple Heart recipient Nate Kouhana. From his time in the military to his venture as an entrepreneur, Nate's mission has been to contribute to what makes this country great— the freedom to pursue, to be the best version of oneself, and to serve with pride. Hand-crafted in small batches and made with solid pieces of 100% premium beef. Anthem is committed to raising awareness and supporting charitable initiatives for those that serve. 10% of our profits go to veteran and first responder non-profit organizations that align with our values. Find Anthem Snacks: anthemsnacks.com, Follow Anthem Snacks at @AnthemSnacks Instagram and Tiktok, Facebook.com/AnthemSnacks
