UFC NAMES ANTHEM SNACKS OFFICIAL MARKETING PARTNER

Under the terms of the agreement, Anthem Snacks will receive prominent branding at select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, including placement inside the world-famous Octagon. Additional entitlements will include broadcast integrations within designated Pay-Per-Views and exposure at key fight week activities, including press conferences and weigh-ins.

Anthem Snacks’ logo will also be incorporated into event-specific social media content that is distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide. In addition, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

“We’re proud to welcome Anthem Snacks as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Our partnership with Anthem Snacks is a great fit for our brand because of the value Anthem Snack places on proper nutrition and maintaining good health. It’s a message we’re proud to get behind.”

“The partnership with UFC is more than just a business endeavor,” said Nate Kouhana, Anthem Snacks CEO and Founder and Purple Heart recipient and former Green Beret. “As a 100% veteran-owned small business, we want to demonstrate that veterans are uniquely positioned to excel as entrepreneurs and to create and lead companies that thrive in competitive markets. I'm incredibly proud of this monumental next step in our growth and couldn't be more excited about the future.”

Anthem Snacks’ partnership with UFC will debut ahead of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. FONT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this Saturday, Aug. 5. The main event will feature an intriguing catchweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen attempt to take the next step towards UFC gold against No. 7 ranked bantamweight Rob Font, who aims to capture the biggest win of his career. In the co-main event, No. 5 ranked strawweight contender and former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade meets undefeated No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez.