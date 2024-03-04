UFC NAMES 19 CRIMES AS OFFICIAL WINE PARTNER

19 Crimes will also be activating in-venue programming, retail, and on-premise point-of-sale, and a national sweepstakes campaign featuring an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Las Vegas for UFC Pay-Per-View events. Consumers can enter to win on the UFC x 19 Crimes sweepstakes website. Rules and exclusions apply*

19 Crimes will also have a presence during live-event broadcasts and on UFC.com, as well as being integrated across multiple UFC-owned social and digital platforms. The first live brand activation will take place during UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs. FIOROT on Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This partnership with UFC follows hot on the heels of 19 Crimes' recent global campaign, 'Obedience Gets You Nowhere,’ which invites a new generation of curious rebels to love 19 Crimes and challenge the status quo.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 19 Crimes as the Official Wine of UFC in our biggest market, the U.S.,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sponsorships, UFC & WWE. “Like UFC, 19 Crimes is a challenger brand looking to disrupt the status quo. We’re looking forward to working with the great team from 19 Crimes to leverage UFC platforms to drive brand awareness among our massive fan base, one of the most loyal and passionate in all of sports.”

Carl Evans, Chief Marketing Officer of Treasury Americas shared, "We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization. UFC perfectly demonstrates our new global campaign, ‘Obedience Gets you Nowhere,’ by celebrating the courageous people who challenge conformity and fight expectations. We look forward to working with UFC to disrupt the world of wine and MMA together."