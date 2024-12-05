UFC Mystery Box – The Perfect Holiday Gift

Created by UFC Collectibles, the UFC Mystery Box gives fans a chance to add some wonder and excitement into their collection as they unpack their very own box of exclusive UFC memorabilia.

This creative initiative aims to give UFC enthusiasts a chance to own a bundle of exclusive pieces throughout UFC history, while adding an extra level of thrill as they unbox the memorabilia. Just like the action inside the Octagon, it is hard to predict what will unfold, but you know entertainment is guaranteed!

The boxes will come in two editions, Gold and Platinum, each offering a unique experience to feel closer to the action inside the Octagon.

The limited-edition Gold Mystery Box, limited to 150 boxes, includes exclusive items from throughout UFC history, handpicked by the UFC Collectibles team. The Platinum Mystery Box, limited to just 50 boxes, is packed with the highest-value, authentic collectibles that bring the heart of the Octagon right to fans’ doorsteps. Each item delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, with rare, limited-edition pieces that can’t be found anywhere else.