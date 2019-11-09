UFC Moscow Results

ESPN+ Prelims: 11am/8am ETPT

Davey Grant (29-28 x 2) def Grigorii Popov by Split Decision

British bantamweight Davey Grant earned his first victory since February 2016, outpointing Grigorii Popov via split decision over three rounds in the opener.

Grant had a solid first round, landing several kicks before a spell of ground control. Popov was ultimately able to scramble out of trouble, land some ground strikes and get back to his feet with a minute left, but the frame belonged to Grant.

It was more of the same in round two, though Popov did threaten with a kimura and an armbar before Grant regained control late. The Russian did have his best round in the final stanza, but it was too little too late, as Grant took the nod via scores of 29-28 twice and 28-29.

With the win, Grant moves to 11-4. Popov falls to 13-3.

