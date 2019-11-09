UFC Moscow Bonus Coverage

“I’m 6-0 in the UFC. I want the winner of Hollway versus Volkanovski,” Magomedsharipov said. “I promise if I get that fight, I’ll be ready for five rounds and I will be better next time.”

Despite his success in the UFC, Magomedsharipov has yet to go into the championship rounds in any of his six fights. It may be the only appropriate critique at this point.

As for Kattar, it’s a loss that shouldn’t be discouraging. He picked up steam in the final round and you have to wonder how the fight would have progressed if it had went the standard five-round main event distance. Kattar drops to 4-2 in the UFC. It’s his second post-fight performance bonus.