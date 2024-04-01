UFC Monthly Report | March 2024

Positioned against Top 10 fixture Matt Schnell in the main card opener of the March 2nd event at the UFC APEX, Erceg detonated a left hook on the jaw of the veteran from Louisiana during a pocket exchange just seconds into the second round.

Schnell was out as soon as it landed and Erceg didn’t bother following up, understanding that his night was over.

Every Champion On UFC 300

The timing of the performance couldn’t have been better for “Astroboy” either, as it was announced shortly thereafter that he would face Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title in the main event of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro in May.

People that follow the sport closely were excited for Erceg to reach the UFC last year, and his efforts during that first seven months on the roster validated that excitement, but his win over Schnell got everyone paying attention and put the division on notice that the standout from Perth is a legitimate threat in the 125-pound ranks.