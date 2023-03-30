UFC Monthly Report | March 2023

The MMA Lab product pushed his winning streak to four and his string of first-round submission finishes to three with a victory over Guido Cannetti in Las Vegas, bringing his UFC record to 6-1 since his short-notice debut loss to Cory Sandhagen.

While Cannetti came out looking to be the aggressor, Bautista was having none of it and quickly grabbed control of the contest, showing almost immediately that he was on a different level than his Argentinian adversary. He closed the distance and put Cannetti on the canvas in less than 30 seconds, and when he did finally work to his feet, Bautista quickly found his way onto Cannetti’s back following a high amplitude takedown.

After trying to muscle the veteran to the canvas unsuccessfully, Bautista dismounted his back and suplexed Cannetti to the ground, latching onto a rear-naked choke in the transition as the Argentine tried to settle himself.

Bantamweight is loaded with talent and breaking into the Top 15 is tough, but Bautista has been rolling of late and should find himself facing someone with a number next to their name in the next six months.

Submission of the Month: Alexa Grasso submits Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)

When you dethrone a dominant champion and claim UFC gold, you earn Submission of the Month honors, though Grasso’s finish of Shevchenko at UFC 285 is this month’s selection for more reasons than the “changing of the guard” element.