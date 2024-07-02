UFC Monthly Report | June 2024

Every time he steps into the Octagon, Talbott impresses more and more.

Paired off with Yanis Ghemmouri in the opening bout of the UFC 303 televised prelims, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad needed just 19 seconds to dispatch his French foe, sending him crashing to the canvas with a clean right hand before sealing the deal with a few additional follow-up shots.

One of the most difficult things to do in this sport is show out when you are a highly regarded prospect in a matchup where there is every expectation that you’re going to win handily, and yet Talbott managed to do just that on Saturday. Entering as the biggest favorite on the fight card, the 25-year-old from Reno made it clear that he’s ready to advance to the next level of competition in the talent-rich bantamweight ranks by blowing through Ghemmouri with swiftness and precision.

Talbott, who punched his ticket to the UFC with a unanimous decision win over Reyes Cortez on Season 7 of the annual talent search series last August, has quickly racked up three stoppage wins to begin his time on the big stage. He made his first major splash of the year in March by running through South African prospect Cameron Saaiman and took things up another level over the weekend in Las Vegas, ensuring that anyone that hadn’t yet purchased a ticket on the bandwagon would be getting in line and looking for a seat of their own.