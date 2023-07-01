UFC Monthly Report | June 2023

Half of the UFC schedule for 2023 is in the books, and we’ve already rolled out our Half-Year Awards here on the site, with a couple performances that appeared in this space popping up in several categories.

For me, that’s mission accomplished for this series.

Because of the hectic schedule — 22 events over the first 25 Saturdays of the year — it’s hard to always keep what transpired inside the Octagon straight at times, and so why not come here at the end of every month and put together a little refresher on some of the most memorable moments from the past month?

This month included a return to Canada where a rising welterweight stole the show, a couple prospects earning massive finishes, and a pair of veterans combining for an entertaining scrap on a Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the standout moments from June 2023.

Breakout Performance: Mike Malott