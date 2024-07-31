UFC MONTHLY REPORT | JULY 2024

Some may want to quibble with this selection given that the final moments of Muhammad’s fight with Leon Edwards featured the new champion getting cracked open by an elbow and leaking claret all over the canvas, but it’s the “new champion” part of that sentence that makes Muhammad the clear choice for this honor this month.

There is going to be a lot of revisionist history written over the next few weeks and months about how people “always knew” the 36-year-old Chicago native was going to cross the Atlantic and handily wrest the welterweight title away from Edwards on British soil, but that really wasn’t the case.

Muhammad was an underdog — an underdog with a path to victory, absolutely, but most anticipated that the incumbent titleholder would turn in another successful title defense in his home country, bring the challenger’s lengthy unbeaten streak to a halt, and put their rivalry behind him as he shifted his attention to the unbeaten trio of contenders climbing the ranks in the 170-pound weight class.

Instead, Muhammad showed in the opening moments of the fight that he was there to do what he promised to do throughout the build-up to the fight — take Edwards’ title and prove that he’s the best welterweight on the planet.