UFC MONTHLY REPORT | JANUARY 2024

And just like that, the first month of the UFC’s 2024 campaign is already in the books.

An action-packed show at home in Las Vegas followed by a return to Toronto for the first time in a little over five years provided the settings for the first two events of the year, and while there were roughly half as many fights to select from this month as compared to those upcoming, finding deserving recipients for these monthly awards wasn’t difficult at all.

UFC 297 REWIND: Final Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Winners

The first two shows delivered a dozen finishes in 23 fights, two new champions, and a couple efforts that have already taken up residency on the long list for year-end honors.

Here’s a look at the efforts and competitors that really stood out in January.

Breakout Performance: Joshua Van