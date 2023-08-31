UFC MONTHLY REPORT | AUGUST 2023

Whatever lingering questions anyone had about Sean O’Malley and his ability to compete with the best bantamweights in the world were cleared up in Boston, as “Sugar” claimed UFC gold with a laser-sighted right hand and some follow-up blows to stop Aljamain Sterling.

While officially a technical knockout, this had to be the selection here, as it not only ushered in a changing of the guard atop the bantamweight division, but elevated O’Malley’s already sky-high profile to another level entirely.

View Sean O'Malleys' Athlete Profile

And it was a beautiful finish, as well.

Sterling pressed forward, lunging with a left hand that O’Malley saw coming. He slid back out of the way and quickly uncorked a right hand that connected flush, sending the champion to the canvas. It was a clean, crisp shot that would have put anyone down, and the follow-up blows quickly ended the fight.

RELATED: Last Time In Paris

This is the thing that makes the new bantamweight champion so special and so dangerous — the smooth blend of precision striking, deft footwork, and quick, powerful hands. He’s not the first person to land a counter like this, nor will he be the last, but the sharpness to his execution is ridiculously impressive and cannot be undervalued.

As soon as Sterling reached, O’Malley was chambering the shot and, if you asked him, I bet the “Funk Master” would tell you that he knew he’d made a grave mistake. O’Malley lands the front kick to the midsection, Sterling lunges forward with a looping, reaching left, and KA-POW — a right hand, swinging downward at the chin finds the mark and we’ve got a new champion.

FREE FIGHT: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and remaining on top is more difficult than getting there, but O’Malley silenced any remaining doubters with this performance, and I absolutely cannot wait to see what he does now that he’s the UFC bantamweight champion.

Honorable Mentions: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus, Marcus McGhee vs. JP Buys, Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung, Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Fight of the Month: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson (UFC 292)