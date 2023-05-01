UFC Monthly Report | April 2023

April saw 48 pairs of fighters step into the cage with exactly half of those fights ending inside the distance — 17 by knockout, six by submission, and one as a result of a no contest — and the other half featuring a slew of quality back-and-forth affairs that highlight the quality matchmaking and level of competitiveness permeating through the UFC ranks.

We had former champions shine, stalwarts say goodbye, newcomers show out, and more than a few noteworthy efforts from competitors in every division, across every designation.

Things are shaping up to be interesting and intense this summer, but before we get there, let’s look back at some of the best of the best in April in the latest instalment of the Monthly Report.

Breakout Performance: Christian Rodriguez