UFC + Miracle Flights

Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced its continued support for Miracle Flights, the nation’s leading medical flight charity, through 2019. Earlier this year, UFC donated funds that will continue to assist Miracle Flights’ mission to provide free commercial flights for children in need of specialized medical care far from home. The gift marked an extension of UFC’s national charitable partnership with Miracle Flights and is part of a larger gift package totaling $40,000.

“We are proud to continue our support of Miracle Flights and further assist families across the country to help ease their financial burden of travel to obtain the life-changing care they need,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said.

Established in 1985, Miracle Flights provides approximately 600 free flights each month to children with rare and life-threatening medical conditions. To date, the charity has provided more than 120,000 flights.

“Every flight we provide is only possible because of the support we receive from generous donors and partners such as UFC,” said Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. “UFC’s investment in Miracle Flights represents a tremendous gift of hope to so many families who thought they had none. We are beyond grateful to have UFC support Miracle Flights and give our kids a fighting chance to live a healthier life. We are challenging all additional donors and partners to match this donation through Monday, December 31, as part of our matching challenge initiative.”