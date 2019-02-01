UFC Minneapolis: The Scorecard

1 – Francis Ngannou

One of the first thoughts that came into my mind after Francis Ngannou’s first-round finish of Junior Dos Santos was, “How good was Stipe Miocic to dodge that thunder and thoroughly beat ‘The Predator’ when they fought?” Because the way Ngannou has looked in his last three fights, it’s hard to fathom anyone taking his power for three or five rounds. I don’t think there’s any question that the Cameroon native is next in line for a shot at the title, and while a fight with Cormier is intriguing, the more compelling matchup is a rematch with Miocic should the Cleveland native regain his title from DC later this year. Think about it: Miocic is tasked with fighting the perfect fight a second time around, while Ngannou has to exorcise the demons of losing to him the first time. Jeez, I’ll even take it as a non-title fight if Cormier retains his crown. Either way, all eyes are on Ngannou again.