UFC Minneapolis: Results

ESPN Prelims, 6pm/3pm ETPT

Maurice Greene def Junior Albini via tko in round 1, 3:38

St. Cloud’s Maurice Greene thrilled fans at Target Center in the heavyweight opener, as he stopped Junior Albini in a single round to improve to 3-0 in the UFC.

Greene was on the attack as soon as the bout commenced, and while Albini took the early assault in stride, midway through the opening round he was sent to a knee by a right hand then to the canvas by a left. Albini weathered the storm and got back to his feet, and though he got rocked again, he returned the favor moments later. But with 90 seconds left, Greene began to close the show, drilling Albini with a right hand that put the Brazilian down. A follow-up barrage ended matters, with referee Jason Herzog stepping in at the 3:38 mark of round one.

With the win, Greene moves to 8-3. Albini falls to 14-6.