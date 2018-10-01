UFC Minneapolis: On the Rise

Nearly seven years and several additional Maroon 5 chart-toppers later, the Octagon is back in the larger of the Twin Cities with a card that is once again headlined by heavyweight contenders.

Last time it was Travis Browne and “Bigfoot” Silva, but this weekend, former champ Junior Dos Santos looks to make it four in a row since returning to action last July when he squares off with resurgent knockout artist Francis Ngannou, who enters off first-round finishes of Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez that took a combined 71 seconds.

Before the championship hopefuls hit the cage, a collection of competitors looking to work their way into contention in their respective divisions will cross the threshold into the eight-sided proving ground.

Here’s a closer look at three of those athletes.

This is the Minneapolis edition of On the Rise.