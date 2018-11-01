UFC Minneapolis: Bonus Coverage

Performance of the Night

Francis Ngannou

If you’re keeping score at home, Francis Ngannou has now dispatched Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos in less than three minutes combined.

No fighter is unbeatable, but Ngannou certainly looked the part Saturday night, crumpling the former champion with a series of audibly violent right hands that sent “Cigano” to the canvas where he covered up as “The Predator” made it a formality.

“Do I deserve the title shot or not? I think the answer is yes,” Ngannou said following his victory.

Hard to argue.