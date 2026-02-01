Prelim Results | UFC Mexico

UFC returns to Mexico with an all-action flyweight main event between former champion and No. 6 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh. In the co-main event, former bantamweight title challenge Marlon "Chito" Vera faces the fast-rising David Martinez.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh takes place live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Still To Come:
Damian Pinas vs Wes Schultz
- The UFC Mexico prelims kick off with a battle of Dana White's Contender Series grads as Damian Pinas (8-1, fighting out of Aruba) takes on Wes Schultz (8-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) at middleweight
Erik Silva vs Francis Marshall
- Erik Silva (9-3, fighting out of Alejuela, Costa Rica by way of Caracas, Venezuela) looks to secure his first UFC victory against Francis Marshall (8-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)
Regina Tarin vs Ernesta Kareckaité
- Undefeated prospect Regina Tarin (7-0, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) makes her UFC debut on less than a weeks' notice against Ernesta Kareckaité (6-1-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) at catchweight
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Javier Reyes
- UFC veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Castanhal, Para, Brazil) locks horns with newcomer Javier Reyes (22-5, fighting out of Bogota, Colombia) at featherweight
Christian Quiñones vs Kris Moutinho
- Bantamweight Christian Quiñones (18-5, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2024 to face Kris Moutinho (14-7, fighting out of Milford, MA)
Ailin Perez vs Macy Chiasson
- No. 7 ranked women's bantamweight contender Ailin Perez (12-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) looks to extend her five-fight win streak against No. 8 ranked Macy Chiasson (11-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of New Orleans, LA)
Ryan Gandra vs Jose Daniel Medina
- In the featured prelim, DWCS grad Ryan Gandra (8-1, fighting out of Betim, Brazil) makes his UFC debut against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Bolivia)
