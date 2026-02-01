Prelim Results | UFC Mexico

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh takes place live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)